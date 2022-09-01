Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Drops By 12.0%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

