Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expands By 12.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 962,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Globant
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.
Globant Stock Up 0.5 %
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.