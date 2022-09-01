Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Decreases By 12.9%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

IT stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,397. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

