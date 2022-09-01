Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Drops By 17.3%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Future FinTech Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 80,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Future FinTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 622,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 441,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

