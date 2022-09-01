Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Decreases By 12.7%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $229.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

