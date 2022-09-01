Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Expands By 6.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,358.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

FSPKF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

