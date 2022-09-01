Short Interest in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Declines By 18.9%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCRD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. Equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

