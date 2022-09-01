Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 10.6%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 4,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,123. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.