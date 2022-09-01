Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declines By 13.0%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 534,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.