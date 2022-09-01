Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expands By 7.1%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

