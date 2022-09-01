Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Grows By 11.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Enovix Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Enovix

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

