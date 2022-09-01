Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expands By 5.4%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

