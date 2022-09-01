Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Rises By 8.9%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

DUK traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 2,868,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

