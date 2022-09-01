Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Decreases By 14.0%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $176.39. 265,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,325. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

