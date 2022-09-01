Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Drops By 9.8%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

