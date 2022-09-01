Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Rises By 11.9%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 90.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 842,703 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.