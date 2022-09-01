Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Declines By 13.1%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $300,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

D and Z Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DNZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.89.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.