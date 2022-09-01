Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Drops By 10.7%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 476,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
CVRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,471. CVRx has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVRx (CVRX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.