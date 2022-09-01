Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Drops By 10.7%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 476,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,471. CVRx has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

