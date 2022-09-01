Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 10.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 2.8 %

CTIC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,589. The stock has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

