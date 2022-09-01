Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Drops By 14.1%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 563,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,717. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

LAW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

