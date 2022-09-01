Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 6.2%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

