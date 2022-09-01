Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Declines By 10.5%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,932. The company has a market cap of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.