Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Drops By 9.7%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 7,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $37.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

