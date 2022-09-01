Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Decreases By 9.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cano Health Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 226,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,242. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

