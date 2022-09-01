Short Interest in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Declines By 12.5%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.9% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,442,000 after buying an additional 823,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 1,523,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

