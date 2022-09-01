Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expands By 7.3%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 30,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CAE has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

