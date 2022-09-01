Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expands By 7.9%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Brady Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,851. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

About Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Brady by 114.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

