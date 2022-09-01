Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Decreases By 9.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Trading Down 13.4 %

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 185,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.80. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

