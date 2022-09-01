Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Drops By 12.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 455,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,993. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

