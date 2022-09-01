Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Declines By 11.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 335,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $486.24. 3,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

