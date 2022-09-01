Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Decreases By 10.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
