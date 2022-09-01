Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Decreases By 10.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 540,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

