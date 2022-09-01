Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Drops By 10.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
AGCO Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of AGCO traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $106.80. 42,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.