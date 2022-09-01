Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Drops By 10.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AGCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $106.80. 42,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

