Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Expands By 11.6%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Performance

IMPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 163,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of AEA-Bridges Impact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth $34,829,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

