Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declines By 10.5%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.50.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

