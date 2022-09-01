Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Decreases By 6.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

