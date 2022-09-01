Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Decreases By 6.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.