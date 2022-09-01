Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $40,026.60 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

