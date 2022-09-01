Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $40,026.60 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

