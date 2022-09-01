Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,910 shares.The stock last traded at $231.35 and had previously closed at $232.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average of $251.82.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,566.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 72,234 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

