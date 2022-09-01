Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,284.50 ($27.60) on Thursday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.61 billion and a PE ratio of 568.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.