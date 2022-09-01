Shadows Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Shadows has a market cap of $313,909.10 and approximately $19,690.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

