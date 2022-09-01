SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.55. SES AI shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

SES AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,656,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,656,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,353.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,293 shares of company stock valued at $646,320.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

About SES AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

