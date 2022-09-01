ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW stock traded down $11.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.08 and a 200 day moving average of $493.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

