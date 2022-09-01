Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of SMTC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

