SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.34

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

