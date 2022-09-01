Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.30

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $27.20. Security Federal shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

