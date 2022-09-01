SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.43. SecureWorks shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.7% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

