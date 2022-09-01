SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 4,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

