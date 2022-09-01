Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 53,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

