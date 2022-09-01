Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 2810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

