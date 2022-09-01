Scotiabank Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.33.

Shares of TSE:ATD traded up C$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.99. 781,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,847. The stock has a market cap of C$59.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

