Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

